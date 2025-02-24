Delhi Assembly session: Historic restoration of democracy, says city BJP chief

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday called the start of the Assembly session under a new BJP government a 'historic' moment, symbolising the restoration of true democratic process in the city.

Sachdeva, who helmed the Delhi BJP and guided its return to power in Delhi after 27 years, claimed that in the past 10 years Assembly sessions were held but these were used only to spread anarchy.

His remarks coincided with a protest by AAP legislators, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, outside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office in Assembly, seeking prompt launch of the Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance for women as promised by the BJP in its manifesto.

“Constructive debate is the strength of democracy. I hope under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issues related to Delhi’s development will be taken up in the Assembly,” he said.

“The first step of democracy is giving proper respect to the Opposition in the House, and it is regretful that for ten years, the voice of the Opposition was suppressed in the Assembly,” he claimed.

He urged the Opposition AAP to get out of its 'anarchist' mindset and cooperate with the government for healthy discussions.

He said the Delhi Assembly is known for long sittings and discussions, with equal opportunity for all members to participate in debate and, hopefully, such a practice will return to the House.

"I am sure Chief Minister Gupta will remain committed to upholding the dignity of the Assembly and respecting democratic systems," he said.

Sachdeva said the CAG report’s tabling will be included in the Assembly agenda and the matter will be taken up accordingly.

Earlier, Delhi CM Gupta along with her Council of Ministers took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly as the first session of the House commenced under the supervision of pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Starting with CM Rekha Gupta, oath was taken by BJP ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Sirsa took oath in Punjabi and Kapil Mishra took oath in Sanskrit.

The AAP's 22 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, also took oath during the first session of the House.

With her appointment, Rekha Gupta has become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, and Atishi.

She is also the fourth BJP leader to hold the top post in the national Capital, succeeding Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.

The first session of the new 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled for two more days – February 25 and February 27.