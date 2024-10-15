Delhi bans sale, use of firecrackers

New Delhi : The Delhi government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai made the announcement and urged Delhi residents to support the government's efforts to curb air pollution. Rai in a post on X said, "In view of the increasing pollution in winter, a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers from today till January 1."

"The Delhi government has issued instructions regarding the ban, and we request the cooperation of all Delhiites," he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban with a provision of strict punishment for violations. The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, comes ahead of the winter pollution that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.



According to the directive, Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban and is required to give daily action reports to the DPCC. Rai, who was visiting the construction site of a sports complex, said, "Today, the AQI has been reported in the 'poor' category, and as winter approaches, pollution tends to increase as temperatures drop.

