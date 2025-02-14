Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva complains to LG against Acting CM Atishi

New Delhi : Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, condemning Acting Chief Minister Atishi for misusing her position to enable the digital misappropriation of government property and for misleading the public by holding a press conference on alleged power cuts.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor to instruct officials not to follow Atishi’s improper directives.

The Delhi BJP President said that since the Acting Chief Minister accused the BJP of orchestrating power cuts in a press conference, it is necessary to ensure that she does not issue misleading statements while serving as a caretaker CM.

In his letter, Sachdeva pointed out that under the Acting Chief Minister’s instructions, IT department officials have allegedly converted the official social media account (X) of the Chief Minister’s Office -- developed using government funds and resources -- into the personal account of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is illegal.

Sachdeva demanded that the LG should instruct officials to halt this digital misappropriation orchestrated by Acting CM Atishi and restore the social media posts of the Chief Minister’s Office.

He stated that the Acting Chief Minister had claimed that power cuts were occurring in Delhi, whereas in reality, no such cuts were happening.

Therefore, the Lieutenant Governor should ask power distribution companies to clarify the actual situation, he wrote.

Sachdeva accused the Acting CM’s party colleagues of spreading falsehoods and confusion regarding the alleged spike in power cuts after the Assembly polls.

On Thursday, Atishi alleged the return of power cuts in Delhi after the BJP won the Assembly election

The Delhi BJP chief said that the entire city knows that for several years, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, in collusion with private power discoms, had been exploiting people.

"We have exposed the exploitation of electricity consumers through power purchase adjustment charges (PPAC) and other charges. Now, with the BJP government set to take over, the Acting Chief Minister is conspiring and using fear tactics to force discoms into cooperating with her," he said.