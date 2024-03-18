Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case: Political Turmoil Escalates

The situation surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his skipping of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons is complex and politically charged. Here's an elaboration:

1. **ED Summons and Allegations**: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). This summons is part of an ongoing probe into financial improprieties.

2. **AAP's Response**: The AAP, Kejriwal's political party, has labeled the summons as "illegal" and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of using the ED as a tool to target Kejriwal for political reasons. This accusation suggests a belief within the AAP that the summons are politically motivated rather than stemming from genuine concerns about financial wrongdoing.

3. **Multiple Cases**: Notably, this is not the only case Kejriwal is facing. He is already under scrutiny in another money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has reportedly skipped several summons in this case, arguing their illegality.

4. **Repeated Summons and Response**: Kejriwal has chosen not to comply with the summons, which is evident from his absence at the scheduled questioning by the ED. This non-compliance further escalates tensions between the AAP and the central government, as it portrays Kejriwal's defiance against what his party perceives as unjust targeting.

5. **Continued Legal Battles**: With a fresh notice issued for his appearance in the excise policy case on March 21, the legal battle between Kejriwal and the authorities seems set to continue. The repeated issuance of summonses and Kejriwal's refusal to comply underscore the deepening rift between the AAP and the central government.

In summary, the situation reflects a larger political confrontation between the AAP and the BJP-led central government, with allegations of political vendetta on one side and accusations of financial impropriety on the other. Kejriwal's decision to skip the ED summons underscores his defiance against what his party perceives as unjust targeting and sets the stage for further legal and political battles.