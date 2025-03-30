Delhi CM listens to 'Mann Ki Baat', asks people to join development efforts

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday listened to the 120th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme and shared its recording on her social media account for the citizens to draw inspiration and join efforts for water conservation and practise Yoga.

The CM also wished people on the occasion of Rajasthan Day and visited the Chhatarpur temple in south Delhi to mark the Hindu New Year and Navratri and sought blessings for Delhi’s development.

“I sought blessings for uninterrupted development in the city and maintenance of harmony,” said CM Gupta after the offering prayers, urging people to join the government’s development efforts and initiative on rainwater harvesting.

In a video message and a post on a social media platform, CM Gupta wrote, “Happy Rajasthan Day! This land of heroes is world famous for its glorious history, rich culture and indomitable courage. May its traditions, tales of valour and development continue to move forward. Best wishes for happiness, prosperity and progress to the people of Rajasthan!”

She recalled that on this auspicious day, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel brought together different princely states and created Rajasthan.

The Delhi BJP also celebrated Rajasthan Diwas during which CM Gupta joined city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva to highlight the contribution of people from the desert state in the development of the country and city. The event was organised by the BJP ST Morcha.

Earlier, Sachdeva and CM Gupta listened to the 120th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Man Ki Baat radio programme. "Mann Ki Baat is a source of knowledge, education and information... it has become a programme of consciousness and awareness. It is very good for the new generation and youth," said Sachdeva.

He said the slogan of ‘Catch the Rain’ given by the PM will surely be implemented in Delhi in the form of rainwater harvesting.

On the PM’s reference to International Yoga Day on June 21, Sachdeva said even the young generation must adopt Yoga as it is India’s gift to the world.