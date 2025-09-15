Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10 new centres for 12,500 disabled kids

New Delhi: Promising quality education and rehabilitation of children with disabilities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that 10 new Resource Centres will soon be established across the capital, directly benefitting nearly 12,500 children.

She said that the centres will be inaugurated on September 17, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Badli, West Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Mangolpuri, Naraina, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Madanpur Khadar, and Pratap Nagar.

“This initiative is not only about school admissions, it is about dignity, empowerment, and equal opportunity for every child. Our goal is to ensure that no child is left behind because of unmet medical or social needs,” she said in a statement issued on Monday.

The Chief Minister said these centres will integrate medical, educational, and counselling services under one roof, ensuring a holistic approach to children’s diverse needs. The centres will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Delhi Government remains committed to providing children with disabilities equal opportunities, not only in education but also in their overall development and integration into mainstream society

Each centre will function as a comprehensive service hub offering physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural counselling, and other specialised services, she said.

A dedicated team of six experts, including a speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and behavioural counsellor, will provide personalised care to support children in their learning and daily life activities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that these services, offered free of cost, will have a direct impact on both educational achievement and mental well-being.

“We are creating an ecosystem where children with disabilities can learn, grow, and live with independence. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, these centres will give children new hope and help them build essential life skills alongside education,” she added.

In addition to rehabilitation services, the centres will serve as district-level nodal institutions for disability-related programmes, including teacher and parent training, community sensitisation, and monitoring of inclusive education initiatives.

The long-term benefits of these centres will be far-reaching. Each child will undergo a multi-disciplinary assessment by experts, ensuring that their specific needs are accurately identified.

Detailed case records will be maintained for proper medical and educational planning, enabling targeted support. Children will also have access to free physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and counselling services, while families will benefit from counselling and parental support programmes to assist them in the care and development of their children, she said.