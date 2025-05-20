Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows to boost sports facilities, retain talent

New Delhi: Vowing to retain sports talent in the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday promised to set up a Delhi Sports Council to boost facilities for students and assured enhanced budgetary support for the proposed Delhi Sports University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Delhi Games 2025, organised by the Delhi Olympic Association, CM Gupta said, “Under the previous governments, there were poor facilities for sportspersons who were forced to go to other states and get themselves registered there. But the new government will change the situation, and for this, it has doubled the budget for sports facilities.”

Assuring the best facilities for 12,000 sportspersons taking part in 40 events over one week in the Delhi Games, the CM said the proposed sports council will secure their future needs and ensure that every sportsperson investing time in his or her field earns respect and gets recognition.

“Delhi Games are Delhi’s pride, and Delhi’s athletes deserve all the essential facilities needed for their growth. The Government is now working actively to change this by building a strong support system through the Delhi Sports Council,” she said.

"We want Delhi sportsmen to remain in the city and win laurels for the city," she added.

Addressing sportsmen at the opening ceremony, she said Delhi has faced deterioration in education and sports quality over the years, but the government is committed to bringing about a change.

“We want to provide better stadiums, technology, and facilities for our sportspersons and offer financial support to them. The prize money for the Delhi Games has also been increased four times by our government,” she said.

Sportspersons in the national capital should get the facilities that they deserve, she said, adding, “Delhi players were forced to represent other states as the honorarium and facilities for them were poor.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a “Fit India” through sports, the CM said, “PM Modi always encourages MPs and MLAs to promote sports. For me, Delhi Games is linked to Delhi Fame.”

Encouraging coaches and players to lead the way, the CM said the government plans to exploit the public-private partnership (PPP) model to make optimal use of sports infrastructure available in government institutions.