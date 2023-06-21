Delhi Congress may elect new president soon

New Delhi: In a few days, the Congress's state leadership in Delhi will undergo an organisational overhaul.The name of the next president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) is eagerly expected not just by party workers, but also by the 'Aam Aadmi Party,' one of its two main political rivals in Delhi. Because AAP spent the last several days rallying the opposition against the BJP's ordinance.

As per the sources, the Congress party is looking into potential candidates for the position of Delhi Congress President. The party is thinking of appointing an experienced leader from Delhi to this position.

According to a senior party leader, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, former MP Sandeep Dixit, former Delhi ministers Arvinder Singh Lovely and Ajay Maken, former MLA Devendra Yadav, and two-time corporator and Karnataka unit of the party are among those who have resigned. The current national secretary of these individuals, Abhishek Dutt, has received a lot of attention.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, has written to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and current Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting a meeting to discuss the ordinance. AAP leaders stated that they are still awaiting his response. According to AAP officials, the purpose of the meeting is to evaluate the impact of the law, but there may be talk of a pre-election coalition in 2024.