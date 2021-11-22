Delhi court grants bail to Ex-Navy officials in Submarines leak case

New Delhi: Former navy officials among three held in a case related to an alleged leak of sensitive information of the Kilo class submarine, were granted bail by a Delhi Court citing the agency's charge sheets as "incomplete" and its documents do not mention anything about a probe under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

As per the recent court order, Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj noted that although the agency had filed its charge sheets within 60 days on November 2, the documents are "incomplete" as those do not mention anything about the probe under the OSA, making the accused eligible for bail.

The court granted bail to the accused under 167 (2) of CrPC on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of like amount.

The accused persons have also directed not to contact any person related to this case. They shall not try to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence in any manner.

"They shall leave Delhi only after ascertaining from the Investigating Officer that they are not required for further investigation and that they shall remain available on their phone numbers to be provided to the Officer for the requirement of investigation if any, and shall report to the investigating officer as and when directed. They shall appear in the court without fail", the order read.

Public Prosecutor Raman Kumar represented the CBI.

Accused Retired commander S.J. Singh and retired commodore Randeep Singh were arrested on September 2 on the allegations of leaking internal information regarding tender related to certain documents on consideration of illegal gratification.

Advocates Bharat Chugh, Yashpreet Singh, and Ekjot Bhasin represented Randeep Singh, and advocate Sumit Kumar appeared for the T.P. Shastry, Executive Director of Hyderabad-based private firm Allen Reinforced Plastics Private Ltd (ARPPL). He had been arrested on the basis of investigation on September 8.

According to the Central probe agency, the accused had been passing on confidential commercial information on the Medium Refit Life Certification or MRLC programme of India's Kilo Class submarines to "unauthorised people for illegal gratification".

The agency has questioned dozens of senior Naval officers in the case, which came to light on September 3.

Notably, the charge sheets had been filed before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue within 60 days of the registration of the case on September 2 in order to prevent the accused from getting bail from the competent court here.