Delhi Court Grants CBI Permission To Question Jailed BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has sanctioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate and record statements from incarcerated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. This development arises in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



The court's decision stems from a petition filed by the CBI, seeking authorization to question the BRS leader regarding the ongoing investigation. Kavitha, currently confined in Tihar jail following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, finds herself embroiled in the excise policy case. Notably, she is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Her arrest places her as the third prominent political figure nabbed in the case, following AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges Kavitha's involvement in a group known as the 'South Group,' purportedly responsible for paying bribes totaling ₹100 crore to AAP leaders. These payments were allegedly exchanged for nine retail zones under the now-abolished Delhi excise policy. Other figures implicated in the 'South Group' include Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSCRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Aurobindo Group promoter Sarath Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru.

After her arrest, Kavitha was initially remanded to the Enforcement Directorate's custody, which was later extended. Subsequently, she was placed under 14-day judicial custody. A hearing for her interim bail plea has been scheduled for April 9, as she cited her son's impending exams as grounds for release.

The Delhi excise policy, introduced in 2021-22, aimed to overhaul the city's liquor trade by substituting the sales-volume-based regime with a fixed license fee system. The policy sought to modernize liquor outlets, eliminating the infamous metal grilles, thereby enhancing customer experience. However, the policy was revoked after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested a CBI inquiry, citing irregularities.

The granting of permission for the CBI to interrogate Kavitha underscores the gravity of the allegations and the intensity of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi excise policy scandal. The case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and controversies inherent in India's political and legal landscape.