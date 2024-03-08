Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal Amidst ED Controversy

In the ongoing controversy surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court has now directed him to appear on March 16. The ED, seeking to question Mr. Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, informed the court that he had ignored multiple summonses issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



This marks the eighth time that Mr. Kejriwal has skipped ED summons, leading to accusations from him that the Narendra Modi government is exploiting central agencies like the ED to target Opposition leaders. The latest summons, issued in late February, designated March 4 for questioning, but the AAP leader refused to comply, deeming it "illegal." Despite expressing a willingness to appear via video-conferencing, the ED insisted on a physical presence, citing the absence of provisions for virtual questioning.



Previously, the ED had arrested two prominent AAP leaders, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with money laundering related to Delhi's now-revoked excise policy. Mr. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in ED charge sheets, with the agency asserting that the accused were in contact with the Chief Minister during the formulation of the excise policy.



In response to the summons, Mr. Kejriwal accused the Centre of targeting non-BJP leaders, stating that those who refuse to join the BJP end up facing legal action. He also claimed that he would cease receiving ED summonses if he were to join the BJP.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has argued that the ED must specify the capacity in which a person is being summoned, citing court rulings. The party criticized the central government for allegedly disregarding court orders and considering itself above the law in this matter. The situation underscores the ongoing political tensions and legal battles between the ruling party in Delhi and the central government.

