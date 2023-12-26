Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against UK national Sumit Chadha in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against UK national Sumit Chadha, an accused in a money laundering case linked to controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others.

The Special Judge said that the ordinary process couldn't secure Chadha's presence based on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s request and a report dated October 16.

The court then ordered open-ended NBWs against Chadha for his arrest and production before the court.

The court, after reviewing the supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) filed by the ED, found sufficient grounds to summon accused C.C. Thampi (UAE-based NRI) and Chadha.

The court noted that cognisance of the money laundering offence was taken on October 5, 2020.

The ED recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Thampi and Chadha for the commission of offences defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED alleges that Bhandari created a web of entities, with Thampi and Chadha working in tandem, involved in acquiring properties outside India.

Chadha, despite summons, refused to receive them through diplomatic channels.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached a property in Delhi worth Rs 4.50 crore belonging to Sharan Svadha LLP in connection with a case lodged against Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland, Sanjay Bhandari, and others.