Live
- Embracing the Warmth: The Winter Wonders of Coffee
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case till Dec 28
- Telangana CM assures all support to Foxconn for proposed projects (Lead)
- Post-Christmas Skin Care Tips Revitalize Your Glow After the Festive Season
- Taiwan not seeing signs of large-scale Chinese military activity pre-election
- Cambodia's exports to RCEP members up 27% in 11 months: Report
- IND v SA: Kohli-Iyer 67-run partnership rescues India after early scare on opening day
- Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses
- Chris Hemsworth, wife Elsa Pataky defy split rumours with loved-up Christmas pictures
- Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of 3 Vivo-India executives
Just In
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against UK national Sumit Chadha in money laundering case
A Delhi court has issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against UK national Sumit Chadha, an accused in a money laundering case linked to controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others.
New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against UK national Sumit Chadha, an accused in a money laundering case linked to controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and others.
The Special Judge said that the ordinary process couldn't secure Chadha's presence based on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s request and a report dated October 16.
The court then ordered open-ended NBWs against Chadha for his arrest and production before the court.
The court, after reviewing the supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent of a charge sheet) filed by the ED, found sufficient grounds to summon accused C.C. Thampi (UAE-based NRI) and Chadha.
The court noted that cognisance of the money laundering offence was taken on October 5, 2020.
The ED recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Thampi and Chadha for the commission of offences defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
ED alleges that Bhandari created a web of entities, with Thampi and Chadha working in tandem, involved in acquiring properties outside India.
Chadha, despite summons, refused to receive them through diplomatic channels.
In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached a property in Delhi worth Rs 4.50 crore belonging to Sharan Svadha LLP in connection with a case lodged against Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland, Sanjay Bhandari, and others.