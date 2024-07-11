Delhi Court Issues Production Warrant for CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Scam Case

A Delhi court issued a production warrant on Tuesday for jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requiring his appearance on July 12 in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered Kejriwal, currently held in Tihar jail, to be physically produced in court after reviewing the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



The ED has named Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party as accused in the chargesheet submitted on May 17.

Additionally, the court acknowledged the agency's eighth supplementary chargesheet, which names Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur as accused. Mathur has been summoned to appear on July 12, and a production warrant has been issued for Chauhan for the same date.

Arvind Kejriwal, 55, and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the anti-money laundering agency at his official residence on March 21. The agency alleges that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the excise "scam" and holds him "vicariously responsible" for the activities.