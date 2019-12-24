Delhi: Fire breaks out at two factories in Narela
No casualties or injuries have been reported from the factory.
A fire broke out at two different factories in the Narela Industrial area of the national capital early Tuesday morning.
#UPDATE: Fire fighting operations underway at the shoe factory where fire broke out, earlier today. #Delhi https://t.co/H9jJQU4MFd pic.twitter.com/h5MFCpWyX8— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
Seven fire tenders managed to douse the flames at the factory that manufactured 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf bowl and plate). No casualties or injuries have been reported from the factory.
On the other hand, fire fighting operations are underway at the other factory, where the fire broke out at around 4.52 am.
