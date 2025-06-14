Delhi gears up to tackle summer power surge

New Delhi: As Delhi braces for soaring electricity demand during the peak summer months, the city’s Power Minister Ashish Sood convened a high-level review meeting with officials from power distribution companies and the energy department. The focus: ensuring uninterrupted power supply, fast-tracking disaster recovery efforts, and accelerating the adoption of solar energy. In a bid to strengthen Delhi’s power infrastructure, Minister Sood directed all power companies to upgrade outdated grids, install new underground cables, and implement smart technologies capable of detecting faults in real time. The use of data analytics to streamline and modernize power distribution systems was also emphasized.

“The BJP-led Delhi government is committed to providing seamless electricity to every resident. Any delay in power restoration during emergencies will not be tolerated,” said Sood during the meeting.

With the national focus on renewable energy growing stronger, Sood also pushed for faster implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, a central government scheme promoting solar power in residential areas. He urged power companies to not only promote solar panel installations among consumers but also to identify areas without electricity meters and ensure supply through solar systems.

In a key development, the minister pointed to the successful deployment of a battery bank in Kilokari and recommended it as a model for other parts of the city. These battery banks, he noted, could serve as vital backup systems during power outages, especially in emergency situations.

“Every power company must act responsibly. No negligence in electricity services will be tolerated.