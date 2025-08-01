Delhi gets Rs 821 cr as special Central assistance for projects

New Delhi: In a major boost to infrastructure and public services, the Delhi government has received ₹821.26 crore in special assistance from the central government. Of this, 66 percent of the amount has already been released. The funds will support 33 major development projects across sectors such as health, education, transport, water, housing, energy, and mass rapid transit.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the development on social media, thanking the Centre for the financial support. She said the assistance will play a crucial role in strengthening Delhi’s infrastructure and transforming the capital in line with the broader national vision of a “Viksit Bharat.” “This decision is a visionary step toward turning the vision of ‘ Viksit Bharat’ into ‘Viksit Delhi.’ With this funding, we will move ahead on key projects that will directly benefit the people of the city,” Gupta said. She emphasized that the Delhi government is committed to completing these projects in a timely, transparent, and high-quality manner.

Among the projects to be implemented with this funding are initiatives under health, education, water supply, housing, and the ongoing MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) Phase-4. Gupta also acknowledged the ongoing support from the Centre, stating that the “double engine government” — referring to cooperative governance between the state and central leadership, has consistently contributed to Delhi’s development.

In recent statements, Gupta outlined her administration’s commitment to expanding health services and digital healthcare access. Over 93 lakh Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ID cards have already been issued in Delhi, enabling residents to share medical records digitally with hospitals and doctors. The government has also set a target of opening more than 1,100 ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’ by March 2026 to strengthen local healthcare access.