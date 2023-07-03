Delhi government approves Indian Railways' tree removal proposal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, has relieved a major strain on Indian Railways. He approved the proposal of cutting down and replanting 78 trees in order to construct a new maintenance shed for the Vande Bharat train, an official statement said on Monday. The railway intended to construct a train shed at Shakur Basti, but the work was obstructed by trees on the construction site.

Following that, the Railways submitted a request to the Delhi Government's Environment and Forest Department to remove and transplant 78 trees for development. This proposal was accepted with a proviso by the Delhi government. According to a statement published by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the application has been granted under the condition that the Railways plant 780 new trees. The CMO stated that the Railways had written to the Environment and Forest Department of the Delhi government to request permission to transplant 70 trees from the site and to take down eight trees.

According to the statement, "The Railways critically need modern infrastructure. This approval will help the nation get better facilities. We are actively ensuring that modern developments do not adversely impact Delhi and are mandating 10x compensatory plantation for any tree that gets affected".