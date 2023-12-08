Live
Delhi government invites applications for admission
Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence
New Delhi : The Delhi government on Thursday invited applications for admission in class 9 and class 11 at Dr B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.
The last date to apply for admission is December 22, the Delhi government said. There are 37 Specialised schools of excellence with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now. Students at ASoSE are prepared by focusing on special subjects from class 9 onwards. The schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24, according to the Delhi government.
The ASOSE consists of Armed Forces Preparatory School, where 32 out of 76 students from the first batch qualified for the NDA written exam this year, School of High-end 21st Century Skills, Humanities, School of Performing and Visual Arts, School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. PTI