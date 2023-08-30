Delhi Government Mandates Paid Leave For Employees During G20 Summit

G20 Summit. The Delhi administration issued a directive on Tuesday, instructing proprietors of shops, enterprises, and commercial establishments in the capital city to provide their employees and workers with paid leave on September 8, 9, and 10 due to the upcoming

A notification from the Delhi government previously declared public holidays spanning from September 8 to 10 in the city. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed convention center located in Pragati Maidan, within the New Delhi district.

In accordance with this, all employers running shops, commercial enterprises, and businesses within the jurisdiction of New Delhi and the National Capital Territory (NCT) are mandated to shut down their operations from September 8th to September 10th, 2023. During this period, they are required to grant their employees and workers paid time off, as stated in the official communication issued by the Delhi government.

Earlier, the government had also announced the temporary closure of banks, financial institutions, and commercial establishments within the district.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be attended by 29 heads of state, in addition to high-ranking officials from the European Union, invited guest nations, and 14 leaders representing international organizations.

To ensure the safety of the visiting heads of state and their delegates during their sojourn in Delhi, extensive security preparations are underway. Security agencies, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, have been assigned the task of organizing the requisite security measures. The deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules is being utilized to enhance coordination and guarantee foolproof security across the event venues.

Furthermore, to bolster security, members of the National Security Guard (NSG) and trained Army snipers will be positioned within tall buildings surrounding the event locations.