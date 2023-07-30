Delhi government to launch dengue awareness campaign: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: As floodwaters subside from the nation's capital's low-lying areas, Delhi is experiencing a spike in dengue cases. Dengue cases in Delhi have reached a five-year high this year, with 187 cases reported as of July 22, the highest number since 2018. Due to the rapidly increasing number of dengue cases in Delhi, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj announced on Sunday that the Delhi government has asked officials to begin a dengue awareness campaign in schools and among the general public in order to combat the virus's spread.

According to Saurabh Bhardwaj, hospitals will now be prepared to prevent the growing number of dengue cases. In this regard, discussions have also taken place with the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to data released last Monday, around 65 dengue cases were registered in the first three weeks of July. In June, Delhi reported 40 dengue cases, compared to 23 in May. There is a risk of a dengue outbreak as a result of the extraordinary flood-like condition in the national capital.Dengue fever is an infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). Humans are infected with the virus through the bite of infected mosquitos, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

#WATCH | Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says, "We have given instructions to the Health Department and DIP to run a campaign regarding Dengue in schools and among common people. Hospitals will be made ready for dengue cases. I also had a discussion with MCD Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/mPwu9hZWEY — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

Dengue virus is classified into four serotypes, according to experts: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4... According to the Delhi government, genome sequencing of 20 positive samples this year revealed that the strain of dengue virus in 19 of these cases is type 2. Dengue type 2 is a dangerous strain that endangers patients' lives. Given the gravity of the situation, the Delhi government has doubled the fine in cases where mosquito breeding sites and larvae have been found. If mosquito larvae are found in households, a fine of 1000 will be implemented, while a punishment of 5000 has been imposed on businesses.



Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, has directed the Director of Education to take preventive measures. Children and instructors in schools have been encouraged to enforce a stringent requirement of wearing long sleeved clothing and full pants.Schoolchildren have also been active in the attempt to stop the virus's spread. Children are being instructed to raise awareness and inspect their houses for stagnant water.The 'Dengue Homework Card' has been sent to students. This report card is now required in all Delhi schools.The situation is that ASHA workers, Delhi Metro Rail network and Delhi Police have also been asked to join the campaign against dengue. To encourage awareness, the Delhi Metro has begun to make announcements at various stops.

The Delhi government has recommended citizens to avoid self-medication in cases of fever.According to Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, dengue sufferers should not take blood-thinning medications such as aspirin, disprin, and ibuprofen. When a high fever with shivering occurs repeatedly, the patient should see a doctor right away.