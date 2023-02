Delhi govt to plant 52 lakh trees

New Delhi: The Delhi government will plant 52 lakh trees and shrubs in the city during its mega plantation drive beginning February 26.

The city government usually starts the drive in the monsoon, but the large number of trees demanded an early start, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference here. He also asked all agencies concerned to get a third-party audit of the tree plantation done in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The minister said the AAP government will also set up a panel to conduct site suitability analysis before taking up the plantation exercise to improve survival rate of the saplings.

Rai said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the plantation drive from a location near Shastri Park.