Delhi govt to recommend three doctors for Padma Award

The Delhi Government has decided to recommend three doctors' names this year for Padma Award. In a digital press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "As per the suggestion of the public, the Delhi Government recommends the names of Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Dr Suresh Kumar and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja for the Padma Awards".

He said that the Centre seeks recommendations from the state governments for the Padma Awards and the Delhi government had decided that this time only the names of doctors and paramedical staff would be recommended for Padma Awards.



The names have been decided by a committee headed by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who has examined all the recommendations of a total of 740 medical professionals by 9,427 people in response to Delhi government's appeal for seeking suggestions for the same.



Kejriwal said, "A High-Powered Committee was convened for this matter. This committee was headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the members of this committee were Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), and Divisional Commissioner. They scrutinised the suggestions given by the public and selected three names for the Padma Awards on behalf of the Government of Delhi. These three names include Prof (Dr) Shiv Kumar Sarin from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Dr Suresh Kumar from Lok Nayak Hospital, and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja from Max Healthcare."



Kejriwal said that ILBS Vice-Chancellor Dr S.K. Sarin commissioned the world's first Plasma Bank and Delhi government's first RT-PCR testing facility and genome sequencing lab. He further said that under the supervision of Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP, treated the highest number of Covid patients across the country, set up the country's second plasma bank, and launched a video conference facility to enable Covid patients to talk to their families.



He continued saying that Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Hospital, is the country's first physician to use plasma treatment.



"All doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff in Delhi are recommending these three names for the Padma Awards; they should be given the Padma Awards to fulfil the wishes of the people of the country", said Kejriwal.