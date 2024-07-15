Delhi HC fixes August 7 for hearing on ED's appeal against bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday fixed August 7 for hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea against the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor policy scam.

The senior counsel representing CM Kejriwal requested a bench headed by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna to adjourn the proceedings since he received the ED’s rejoinder affidavit late on Sunday.

In an order passed on June 20, the Delhi High Court had stayed the operation of the bail order saying that the trial court vacation bench did not apply its mind to the entire material and it ought to give equal opportunity to the ED to argue the bail application.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, ordered the AAP supremo to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. However, he was not able to step out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

Referring Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED to a larger bench, the top court asked him to take a call on stepping down from the CM's post.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.