Delhi High Court orders status quo on deer translocation from Deer Park

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the translocation of deer from the city's Deer Park at Hauz Khas until further orders.

The court passed this order in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the New Delhi Nature Society against the translocation of around 600 animals, including deer, from Deer Park to the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary without compliance with legal provisions and guidelines.

Thesociety raised concerns about non-compliance with conditions while approving the decision to translocate deer.

The court has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain status quo on the translocation of deer and listed the matter for the next hearing on January 15, 2024.

The PIL argues that translocation was sought due to the increase in the leopard population in Asola Sanctuary and the need to supplement the prey base. The plea seeks the court's direction to ensure strict compliance with guidelines during deer translocation and requests not to close down Deer Park.

The court suggested that at least 50 deer be maintained in the park, stressing the importance of retaining green spaces for residents to enjoy.