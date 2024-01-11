Delhi High Court Raises Alarms Over Waterlogging, Calls For Urgent Evaluation Of City's Sewage System

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court expressed its apprehension regarding waterlogging in the national capital and emphasized the need to examine the city's sewage system. A division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora addressed self-initiated pleas from 2018 and 2022 concerning waterlogging, rainwater harvesting, and alleviating traffic congestion in Delhi during the monsoon and other periods.



During the hearing, the Acting Chief Justice highlighted the recurring issue by referring to an annual photograph of Minto Bridge submerged in water during the monsoon. Describing the situation as pathetic, he stressed the urgency of evaluating and addressing the city's sewage system. Providing a specific example in New Delhi, the Chief Justice mentioned a house getting submerged with 6 feet of water every monsoon, recounting an incident from the previous year where a snake entered due to water flow. He criticized the authorities' negligence in the New Delhi area and expressed concern about the situation in the rest of Delhi.



The bench characterized the current state of affairs as very concerning, stating that the agencies involved seem uncontrollable, with each acting independently and disregarding advice. The court suggested segregating town water drains from rainwater drains and insisted on internal reform within the concerned organizations.



The bench directed the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to seek instructions on the matter and scheduled a further hearing on January 16. The court urged the counsels representing the authorities to engage in a brainstorming session with their clients to propose viable solutions. Additionally, they instructed the agencies to assess a stretch from the High Court to the Yamuna River, identifying all relevant agencies associated with the drainage system and reporting back to the court.

