Delhi Hits Summer's Peak Electricity Consumption As Scorching Heat Grips Capital



The national capital experienced its highest electricity consumption of the current summer season on June 11, with power demand peaking at 8,231 MW at 10:55 PM, according to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). This surge coincided with an intense heatwave that prompted authorities to issue a red alert for the region.

The capital is battling extreme weather conditions, with mercury levels ranging between 40.9°C and 45°C across different monitoring stations throughout Wednesday. The situation became more concerning as the heat index - which measures perceived temperature when humidity factors are considered - climbed to a dangerous 51.9°C.

Temperature readings at 5:30 PM revealed Ayanagar as the hottest location at 45°C, while Palam recorded 44.5°C. Other areas including Ridge (43.6°C), Pitampura (43.5°C), Lodi Road (43.4°C), and the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung (43.3°C) also registered significantly high temperatures. Mayur Vihar was comparatively cooler at 40.9°C.

Power consumption patterns indicate that Delhi's electricity demand may exceed 9,000 MW this year, marking a significant increase from 2024's record-breaking peak of 8,656 MW. The capital first crossed the 8,000 MW threshold in 2023, demonstrating the city's growing energy requirements amid rising temperatures and urbanization.

The extreme weather conditions have put immense pressure on the city's power infrastructure as residents rely heavily on air conditioning and cooling systems to cope with the relentless heat. The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels has created particularly challenging conditions for Delhi's 30 million inhabitants.