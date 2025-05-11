Delhi L-G to lay foundation stone for Assembly's 500 KW solar power plant tomorrow

The Delhi Assembly will take a big step toward becoming the country's first fully solar-powered legislature with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena set to lay the foundation stone for a 500 KW solar power plant on the premises on Monday, an official said.

The new green energy source is expected to result in zero electricity bills, generating estimated savings of approximately Rs 15 lakh per month, while dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of one of Delhi's most vital democratic institutions, an official said on Sunday.

"This fast-tracked implementation highlights the government's urgency and commitment to transforming governance into a model of environmental stewardship," said Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Apart from the Speaker, the foundation laying event will be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Minister for Public Works Department Parvesh Sahib Singh and Minister for Power Ashish Sood.

On Saturday, the Speaker convened a meeting to deliberate on key operational and logistical aspects of this significant project, reaffirming the Assembly's dedication to advancing clean energy adoption and environmental responsibility.

CM Gupta said the ambitious solar initiative reflects the Assembly's strong commitment to sustainability.

The upcoming 500 KW installation - scheduled for completion within just 45 days, ahead of the monsoon session and well ahead of the original 60-day timeline - will significantly expand the Assembly's existing solar infrastructure, he said.

The old 200 KW rooftop solar system is being dismantled to make way for the new installation, which will enable the Assembly to run entirely on solar power, he said.

The foundation stone-laying event marks not only an environmental milestone but a powerful declaration of intent - signalling a future where governance and sustainability go hand in hand, said the Speaker.