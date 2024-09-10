Live
Delhi LG orders ACB probe into corruption
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) into allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds to the tune of nearly Rs 80 crore by the PWD in carrying out desilting work in Palam area, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.
There was no immediate reaction from the AAP dispensation or PWD to the charges. A complaint dated August 11 addressed to the LG alleged that the officials involved in the desilting work in Southwest Road-I and Southwest Road-II Divisions of the Public Works Department in Palam area are engaged in “serious irregularities, including misuse of public funds, blatant disregard for established tender norms, and other serious corrupt practices”, they said.
The principal secretary to LG has written to the chief secretary conveying the orders of Saxena. The complaint alleged that one single contractor was “unduly favoured” and given the contracts which caused financial losses to the government. The complaint alleged corruption in desilting of drains during monsoon of 2022 and irregularities in installation of sewage pumps at various vulnerable locations in Jafferpur.
“Keeping in view the severity, scale of the alleged irregularities supported with substantial proof of corruption in the complaint, Lt. Governor has desired that this matter may kindly be referred to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for in depth investigation, so that further course of action be initiated, as per rules,” said the communication to the Chief Secretary from LG Secretariat.