Delhi LG Orders Probe Into Derogatory Social Media Post Targeting Kangana Ranaut: Congress Leader Under Scrutiny

The article revolves around a controversy sparked by a derogatory social media post allegedly made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor Kangana Ranaut, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, responded by directing the Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. This directive came after a written complaint was filed by Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP Delhi Secretary and candidate for the upcoming general elections, accusing Shrinate of "outraging the modesty of a woman."



The LG's instruction emphasizes the importance of investigating the issue meticulously and taking legal action if necessary. Specifically, the directive aims to uncover the truth behind the social media post and examine Shrinate's claims of innocence. Shrinate had suggested that individuals with access to her social media account may have been responsible for the offensive content.



The controversy gained traction as the offensive remark surfaced on Shrinate's social media accounts, leading to widespread criticism from various quarters, including the BJP and the National Commission for Women (NCW). Despite Shrinate denying direct involvement and attributing the post to her team or a parody account, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a show-cause notice against her for potentially violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



In response to the backlash, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera defended Shrinate, highlighting her character as contrary to the language used in the post. The investigation seeks to uncover the truth behind the offensive post and address the broader implications of online behavior, particularly in the political sphere.

