Delhi logs 139 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi reported 152 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday. It had logged 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. The city had recorded cases in three-digit figures last October. Delhi has seen an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The city registered 84 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.08 per cent on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 83 cases with a positivity rate of 5.83 per cent and a fatality. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the past few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic began ravaging countries. With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has increased to 20,08,579, while the death toll stands at 26,524. The health department data also showed that 2,793 tests were conducted on Frday. Forty-two of the 7,984 beds are occupied in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, while 293 patients are in home isolation, it said. The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 471, the data showed.



