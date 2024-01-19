Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier as CAQM Lifts GRAP Stage III Restrictions Amid Improved Air Quality

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR witnesses a significant development as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee promptly lifts Stage III restrictions. According to ANI, the decision comes into immediate effect after the CAQM had earlier reinstated GRAP Stage III restrictions across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) due to deteriorating air quality.



GRAP Stage III entailed a complete cessation of construction and demolition activities, excluding essential government projects, along with restrictions on mining, stone crushing, and a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and its neighboring areas.

The CAQM, in a statement, highlighted the progressive improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 316 at 2:00 pm. This figure is notably 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450). The statement emphasized ongoing preventive, mitigative, and restrictive measures, expressing confidence in sustaining the positive trend in AQI.

The forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) aligns with the observed improvement, indicating no significant deterioration in the coming days. The CAQM affirmed that actions under GRAP Stage I to Stage II would persist across the entire NCR, with a focus on intensifying measures to prevent a shift to Stage III due to a potential decline in AQI.

Strict directives were issued regarding the resumption of operations for construction projects and industrial units with previous closure orders. Operations are prohibited without specific approval from the Commission, emphasizing adherence to statutory directions, rules, and guidelines.

The CAQM sub-committee pledged continuous vigilance over air quality, promising to make decisions based on real-time air quality data and forecasts provided by IMD/IITM. Stage III measures were initially imposed on November 3 when the AQI crossed the 400 mark, lifted on November 29 after 27 days. The second episode occurred on December 22 due to "severe" AQI, lifted on January 1, underscoring the ongoing efforts to balance public health and environmental concerns.