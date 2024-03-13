Delhi NCR may experience cold gitters again due to rain

New Delhi: Once again, North India is experiencing cold weather, with snowfall and mountain rain affecting the plains. The Meteorological Department predicts rain in New Delhi on March 13, with partly cloudy conditions. Delhi's minimum temperature is 13 degrees, and its maximum is 31 degrees. Other areas may see rain today, including Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Temperatures are expected to range from 13 to 31 degrees.

The Meteorological Department predicts rain in Delhi today, with clear skies tomorrow. According to IMD, the lowest temperature in New Delhi tomorrow will be 15 degrees, and the highest temperature will be 30 degrees. Delhi will remain clear on March 15, but may experience cloud cover between March 16 and 19. The maximum temperature will fluctuate while the sky remains clear.

The IMD also predicts a minimum temperature of 15 degrees in Noida and a maximum of 30 degrees, with light rain possible. On March 14th, it will be sunny, with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees. In the following days, the highest temperature in Noida may reach 34 degrees. The minimum temperature in Ghaziabad today is 15 degrees, while the maximum temperature is 30 degrees. There is no forecast of rain in Ghaziabad today, but it will be partly cloudy.

The Meteorological Department has given information on its official X handle that light to moderate-intensity rain may be seen in Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhel, Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, and surrounding areas during the next few hours.