Delhi-NCR Schools Face Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Investigate Alleged Conspiracy

Following a bomb scare affecting more than 150 schools across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Police revealed that attempts had been made to eliminate digital traces and mislead investigators through the use of proxy servers. While authorities suspected a significant conspiracy, they refuted allegations of discovering any suspicious items at certain schools. Moreover, the police cautioned against the dissemination of false information on social media platforms and WhatsApp.



An official from the Delhi Police clarified, "Certain audio messages circulating on WhatsApp and other chat platforms claim the discovery of suspicious items in schools. These claims are unfounded and should not be propagated." Subsequently, the police confirmed via a communication on X that the threats were unfounded, expressing gratitude for the cooperation received from school administrations and parents during the investigation. They emphasized the importance of disregarding and refraining from spreading rumors related to the incident.

A uniform threat email, received by over 150 schools, alleged the placement of explosives on school premises, leading to extensive evacuations and searches, causing distress among parents. Notably, Delhi's Sanskriti School received two such emails. The Delhi Police's counter-intelligence unit launched an investigation into the emails, suspecting a broader conspiracy possibly linked to a terrorist organization amid the Lok Sabha elections. There are indications that the threatening email originated from an ISIS module, with the email ID 'sawariim@mail.ru', containing language commonly associated with the group's propaganda. The email also included verses from the Quran and ominous threats, creating widespread panic among educational institutions, including Delhi Public School, Sanskriti School, and others mentioned in the report.