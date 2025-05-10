Delhi on high alert

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Delhi has been placed on high alert, with stepped-up security measures across the national capital. Historic sites such as the Red Fort, India Gate and Qutub Minar are now under tighter surveillance, with additional police personnel deployed and CCTV coverage intensified.

The alert was triggered late on Thursday, as Pakistan attempted to launch coordinated strikes on multiple Indian cities, including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Indian forces reportedly foiled the attempts and neutralised a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

Sirens were sounded, and strollers were asked to vacate India Gate. Police said the move was part of standard traffic control to avoid congestion.

The Delhi government cancelled all employee leaves, and district magistrates convened emergency meetings to review health and disaster response readiness.

Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and anti-sabotage teams conducted sweeps across malls, markets, hotels, and public spaces to guard against potential threats.

Police checks were also intensified at Delhi’s border points and metro stations, with paramilitary reinforcements stationed across key locations.