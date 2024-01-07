Delhi: Physical classes upto 5th to remain closed till Jan 14

New Delhi: Education Directorate on Sunday said that all school and physical classes for students from nursery to Class V shall remain close in Delhi till January 14.

“In view of the prevailing weather condition, there will be no classes for Primary Sections (Nursery to Class V) in physical mode in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools,” the education directorate said.

It said that this order is for the next five days from January 8 to January 12.

“As far as possible, schools may organise online classes for their respective students of primary classes,” the education directorate said.

The officials said that January 13 and 14 being the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the students of primary classes will join back school in physical mode on January 15.

The education directorate said that schools shall remain open for all other classes (VI to XII) with effect from January 8.

“However, in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 AM and have classes beyond 5 PM,” it said.

The officials said that all teaching and non-teaching staff should report for duty on January 8.

“The head office school must inform all students, parents and staff today itself through bulk SMS/Phone calls/SMC or any other suitable means of communication,” the official said.