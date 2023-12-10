Delhi Police Crime Branch Makes Breakthrough In Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder Case: Two Key Suspects Arrested

In a significant development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully cracked the case surrounding the assassination of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. The law enforcement agency apprehended two key suspects, Nitin Fauzi and Rohit Rathore, along with their accomplice, Udham.

The arrests were made in Chandigarh Sector-22 by the Crime Branch, and the trio, consisting of the shooters Nitin Fauzi and Rohit Rathore, as well as their associate Udham, is now under the scrutiny of the Delhi Police for further investigation.

Earlier in the week, Ramveer was taken into custody for allegedly aiding the escape of the shooters, Rohit and Nitin, on his motorcycle following the murder. He reportedly dropped them off at Ajmer Road.

The police were successful in identifying Nitin and Rohit as the two assailants involved in the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Rohit Rathore hails from Nagaur in Rajasthan, while Nitin Fauzi is from Mahendragarh in Haryana.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi met a tragic end when he was shot while having tea with four individuals in the living room of his Jaipur residence on December 5. During a conversation, two of the men abruptly stood up from their chairs and fired at him. In response to this heinous crime, a special investigation team (SIT) was promptly formed to probe the murder.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's funeral took place on Thursday in his native village in Hanumangarh district after a post-mortem examination at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Wednesday. His untimely demise sparked protests in various parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The arrest of the prime suspects represents a crucial step forward in resolving this high-profile case.