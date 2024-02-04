Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations

The Delhi Police crime branch visited the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday to serve her a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs. Atishi was reportedly not at home when the team arrived, but the crime branch awaited her arrival. If she didn't appear, the notice was anticipated to be served to Atishi's Officer on Special Duty (OSD).



Later, it was revealed that Atishi, along with AAP leader Raghav Chaddha and spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, was at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence during the incident. A video showed the crime branch and media presence outside Atishi's home in Delhi.



This development followed a five-hour drama the day before, where the Delhi Police served a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting a response within three days regarding the AAP's claims. The crime branch has asked Kejriwal to disclose the names of AAP MLAs allegedly approached by the BJP.



Kejriwal, sympathizing with the police officers involved, posted on X that they were being made to indulge in drama instead of focusing on their duty to stop crime in Delhi. Last week, Kejriwal accused the BJP of offering Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to topple his government. Atishi, in a subsequent press conference, referred to it as "Operation Lotus 2.0" and claimed a similar attempt by the BJP last year had failed. Following these allegations, the Delhi BJP delegation sought a probe from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on January 30.

