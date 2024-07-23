Live
Delhi Police Implements Extensive Measures For Smooth Kanwar Yatra Pilgrimage
- The Delhi Police have deployed 1,100 personnel and installed safety measures, including CCTV cameras and first aid facilities, for the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra on July 22, 2024.
- The pilgrimage expects 15-20 lakh participants, with devotees visiting various Shiva temples and observing Sawan rituals.
As the Kanwar Yatra begins, the Delhi Police has put extensive safety and security measures in place to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Detailing the preparations, DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey stated, "We have issued guidelines for the Kanwar Shivirs, arranged firefighting equipment, and set up first aid facilities and Ganga Jal stations. Approximately 1,100 personnel have been deployed."
He added, "All necessary preparations have been made for the Kanwar Yatra, including the installation of CCTV cameras and other security measures," while speaking to ANI.
Previously, the Delhi Police released a traffic advisory regarding the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, anticipating around 15-20 lakh Kanwariyas this year.
"The Kanwar Yatra, a sacred journey, begins on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), July 22, 2024, and ends on Chaturdashi Tithi, August 2, 2024, when devotees will offer holy Ganga water to Lord Shiva. Many Kanwariyas pass through Delhi en route to Haryana and Rajasthan. This year, we expect around 15-20 lakh participants," the advisory stated.
The public and motorists are urged to be patient, follow traffic rules, and comply with directions from traffic personnel at all intersections.
Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, coinciding with the first Monday of Sawan. Many visited temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer prayers and took a holy dip in the Ganga.
Significant numbers of devotees visited temples such as the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur.
In Haridwar, the influx of pilgrims led to enhanced security arrangements, with the area divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management.
The sacred month of Sawan, falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, Sawan is when Lord Shiva consumed the poison from the ocean churning (Samudra Manthan) to save the universe. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to seek Lord Shiva's blessings during this time.
Mondays in Sawan, known as Shravan Somvar, are considered particularly auspicious for fasting. Devotees also chant Shiva mantras, sing bhajans (devotional songs), and perform Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with holy substances) with great fervor in households and temples.