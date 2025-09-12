Delhi Police Special Cell busts terror module

Five suspects held after multi-state raids; mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai were arrested from Delhi

New Delhi: A Pakistan-based terror module was busted and five operatives were arrested after the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies carried out coordinated raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

The module was planning a major attack in the country, he said.

The mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects -- Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai -- were arrested from Delhi on Tuesday. Muzapa was held from Telangana, while one more operative, Kamran, has also been arrested, the official said. Danish, the kingpin of the module, used to be known under different names such as CEO, Gazba and Professor, he said.

"The raids were carried out after intelligence inputs indicated that a module was planning a major terror attack in the country. We have been tracking them for the last six months," the official said.

Searches at multiple locations have led to the recovery of a large quantity of chemicals, ball bearings and other materials used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered, he said.

"Police teams recovered components and electronic equipment used in making IEDs. Several chemicals, including sodium bicarbonate, along with gas masks, electrical cables, fuse points, wires and other electrical equipment were seized," he added.

In Ranchi, a raid at Danish's hideout led to the recovery of chemicals and other materials suspected to be used in making explosives, police said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the module was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and was preparing for a large-scale attack," police said, adding that the handlers used only social media platforms for communication.