Live
- ‘Digital Detox Centres’ in Khammam forests soon
- Microsoft and OpenAI Strike New Agreement as Startup Eyes IPO Path
- Ongoing plight for urea: Desperate farmers queue up for hours
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
Delhi Police Special Cell busts terror module
Five suspects held after multi-state raids; mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects Aftab...
Five suspects held after multi-state raids; mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai were arrested from Delhi
New Delhi: A Pakistan-based terror module was busted and five operatives were arrested after the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies carried out coordinated raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.
The module was planning a major attack in the country, he said.
The mastermind, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Jharkhand's Ranchi, while two suspects -- Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai -- were arrested from Delhi on Tuesday. Muzapa was held from Telangana, while one more operative, Kamran, has also been arrested, the official said. Danish, the kingpin of the module, used to be known under different names such as CEO, Gazba and Professor, he said.
"The raids were carried out after intelligence inputs indicated that a module was planning a major terror attack in the country. We have been tracking them for the last six months," the official said.
Searches at multiple locations have led to the recovery of a large quantity of chemicals, ball bearings and other materials used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were recovered, he said.
"Police teams recovered components and electronic equipment used in making IEDs. Several chemicals, including sodium bicarbonate, along with gas masks, electrical cables, fuse points, wires and other electrical equipment were seized," he added.
In Ranchi, a raid at Danish's hideout led to the recovery of chemicals and other materials suspected to be used in making explosives, police said.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that the module was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and was preparing for a large-scale attack," police said, adding that the handlers used only social media platforms for communication.