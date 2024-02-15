Delhi Police Traffic Advisory And CBSE Exam Precautions Amidst Ongoing Farmers' Protests

The Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory concerning the situation at the Singhu border, where ongoing farmers' protests have disrupted traffic flow along the Delhi borders. According to the advisory, the Singhu border, a vital link between Delhi and Haryana, is currently impassable due to hundreds of protesting farmers occupying the area and blocking the road. To mitigate inconvenience, alternative routes have been suggested for commuters.



The advisory specifically addresses interstate buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) destined for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, etc., directing them to divert via the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla, then proceed towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk via Loni Border, eventually leading to the Eastern Peripheral Road.

Furthermore, trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi and heading towards Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are advised to take a diversion from Azadpur Mandi, utilize the service road towards Outer Ring Road, pass Haiderpur Water Plant, and then make a U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18, ultimately reaching Badli Metro Station and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.



The advisory also specifies that only DTC Buses and cars/four-wheelers are permitted from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44, advising them to take EXIT No. 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut to proceed towards Narela and Safiabad Border. Commuters are urged to adhere to these routes to minimize inconvenience.



Additionally, in light of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi due to the ongoing farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students are advised to leave their homes early to ensure timely arrival at the examination centers, as delays may occur due to the current traffic situation. The advisory recommends utilizing metro services for smooth transportation to the examination centers, emphasizing the importance of arriving well in advance of the 10:30 am examination start time.

