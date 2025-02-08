Delhi poll results: AAP's Avadh Ojha trailing in Patparganj as BJP gains ground

New Delhi: Avadh Ojha, a well-known civil services exam tutor and one of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prominent new faces, is currently trailing in the Patparganj constituency in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election.

He was fielded in place of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who previously won the seat in 2013, 2015, and 2020 but was shifted to Jungpura this time.

Ojha is lagging behind BJP candidate Ravinder Negi, while the Congress' Anil Chaudhary is in third place.

Patparganj was considered a stronghold of the AAP, especially given its association with Delhi’s education reforms, a point emphasised by Manish Sisodia. However, early trends indicate a tough battle for the ruling party.

The AAP, which secured a landslide victory with 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, is facing setbacks this time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which failed to win any seats in the last two elections, is making a slight comeback and leading in at least one constituency.

Polling for the Delhi elections was conducted on Wednesday, February 5, with Exit Polls suggesting a significant victory for the BJP. If these projections hold, it would mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after more than two decades.

The AAP, however, dismissed the Exit Poll predictions, asserting confidence in forming the government for a third consecutive term. Party leader Gopal Rai countered these claims, stating that AAP expects to win at least 50 seats.

As the counting progresses, all eyes are on the final results, which will determine whether AAP retains power or if the BJP makes a historic comeback in Delhi politics. However, the BJP is leading in early trends.



