Delhi prison prepares for advance security meeting ahead of Punjab CM's visit to Kejriwal in Tihar
Delhi Prison Department, on Wednesday, said that they have fixed an advance Security Liaison meeting with Additional Director General (Police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar Administration for Friday, ahead of a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The meeting is scheduled to be held in the office of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) at Tihar Prison Headquarters in the national capital.
“Prison Department, Delhi has fixed an advance Security Liaison meeting with Additional Director General (Police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar Administration on April 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the office of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) at Tihar Prison Headquarters for making security arrangements and completion of Codal Formalities as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting of Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab, with Arvind Kejriwal currently lodged in Tihar Jail,” Tihar administration said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will not be able to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail.
The AAP said that the Tihar Jail authorities had cited security reasons.
“Yesterday, the time for Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal was fixed. Now, Tihar Jail will inform about the new time,” said AAP.