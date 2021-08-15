  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Delhi records minimum temp of 27 degrees

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius
x

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius (Photo/NDTV)

Highlights

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 63 percent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said. The weatherman predicted partly cloudy skies in the city during the day.

The air quality index was recorded in the "moderate" category at 117 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X