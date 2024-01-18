Delhi records minimum temp of 6.6, air quality remains 'very poor'

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celisus with minimum to be around 7.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, according to the weatherman, experienced dense fog with visibility 50m to 100m during 12:30 a.m. till 6:30 a.m.

"It has improved and currently moderate fog at 300m with RVR at 600m to 1200m at 8 a.m." IMD said.

"Visibility(meters) at Airports at 0830 hrs IST, today (Dated: 18.01.2024): Amritsar-00,Jaipur-50, Cooch Behar-50, Shillong-100, Safdarjung-300, Gaya-300, Bengaluru-300,Tezpur-300, Palam-350, Agartala-350, Pantnagar-500, Dugbrugarh-500," it also posted on X.

Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 312 and PM10 reached 164 or 'moderate’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IGI Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 148, and PM10 was at 109, both falling under the 'moderate' category.