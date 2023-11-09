Delhi: Traffic Police advises citizens to use public transport on Dhanteras, Diwali

New Delhi: In view of ‘Dhanteras’ and Diwali, high footfall is expected at several parts of the city, said the Delhi Traffic Police, while advising people to utilise the services of public transport like bus, metro mail and car pool etc as heavy traffic is expected.

The Traffic Police said that the festival of Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated on 10th and 12th November 2023 while high traffic is expected on the city roads especially around shopping malls and around busy high footfall markets before Diwali.

“Main Chandni Chowk Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Dariba Kalan, Kucha Mahajani , Bhagirath Palace, Church Mission Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Naya Bazar Road, Panchkuian Road, Inner & Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road and area around Gol Market area will remain affected,” said the traffic police.

Further heavy traffic and footfall is also expected on DBG Raod, Arya Samaj Road, Gurudwara Road, Faiz Road, Sarojini Nagar Africa Avenue Road, Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg , Shri Vinayak Mandir Marg, Ring Road between Moti Bagh Chowk and AIIMS flyover.

RajmataVijayaraje Scindia Marg, Sadar Bazar, Vir Banda Bairagi Margtowards Azad Market, Rani Jhansi Road towards Barafkhana Chowk, Zoravar Singh MargPul Mithai/Khanna Market behind Tis Hazari Court. Sadar Thana Road, Qutab Road, Azad Market Road, Bahadurgarh Road and among others.

“To avoid inconvenience, save time, fuel and reduce pollution, the general public is advised to utilise the services of public transport like bus, metro rail and car pool etc,” said the traffic police.

The police said that the connecting with social media services of Delhi Traffic Police and Traffic Helpline will further help in planning hassle free travel accordingly.

“Motorists are advised to safely park their vehicles in the authorised parking lots to avoid congestion on roads,” police said.