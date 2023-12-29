Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi

The advisory states that from 8 pm on December 31 until the end of the celebrations, expected to last until midnight on January 2, no public or private vehicles will be permitted in Connaught Place. However, the exact timing for lifting these restrictions was not specified. The Delhi Traffic Police plans to deploy approximately 2,500 personnel for smooth traffic flow and 250 teams to monitor drunk driving.



Vehicles will not be allowed beyond specific points leading to Connaught Place, including Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, Ranjot Singh flyover, Minto Road-DDU Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, Gole Market roundabout, GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi-Road-Ferozshah Road crossing, Windsor Place roundabout, and Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib lane.

The advisory also mentions that only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place. For those using private vehicles, the police have designated 10 parking spots, including areas near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, Bengali Market, Windsor Place, among others. Parking will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The traffic police also indicated the possibility of diverting vehicles to avoid congestion in the India Gate area. Arrangements have been made for vehicular and pedestrian traffic at India Gate, with restrictions on the C-Hexagon area, depending on the crowd. Limited parking at India Gate is advised, with commuters encouraged to use public transport.

Given the expected large gathering at the Delhi zoo, motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan. Roads leading to Old Delhi railway station will be affected, while alternative routes to New Delhi railway station are suggested.

In addition to popular spots, the police have identified other locations where large crowds are anticipated, including Lajpat Nagar Central Market, markets in Greater Kailash, hotels and malls in Nehru Place, Hauz Khas Village, malls in Saket, Defence Colony, Qutub Minar, malls in Vasant Kunj, Aerocity, markets in Janakpuri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, and Tilak Nagar.

To address issues like drunk driving, speeding, and motorcycle stunts, special drives have been initiated, with traffic police personnel equipped with breathalyzers stationed at various traffic junctions. The Delhi Police has also heightened security with over 10,000 personnel on the ground, working in two shifts, to maintain law and order and curb hooliganism and traffic violations on New Year's Eve. People are urged to refrain from drinking and driving, observe traffic rules, and stay within speed limits.