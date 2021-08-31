Delhi University Teachers Association opposes implementation of National Education Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday opposed the implementation of the National Education Policy in the university.

Using the hashtag #RejectNEP, organisations of teachers and students took to Twitter to voice their opposition.

The university's Executive Council meeting is underway where the implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23 is on the agenda.

The implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23 and the four-year undergraduate programme were approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council last week.

They are likely to be approved by the Executive Council, which is the highest decision making body of the university. DUTA president Rajib Ray said in a tweet, "The agenda of (NEP 2020) is commercialisation and privatisation, and foreign universities will replace public, state-funded education with elite educational enclaves minus social justice and caste-based reservation measures.

No to dilution of courses, degrees and slashing of workload of teachers." "Say No to dilution of degrees, commercialization and privatisation of higher education! Say No to dismantling of public funded higher education! Save Education, Save Nation!" tweeted Abha Dev Habib, DUTA treasurer.