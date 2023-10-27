Delhi University to begin work on East Delhi campus

New Delhi : The Delhi University will begin setting up its East Delhi Campus using funds from the loan corpus of Rs 930 crore approved by the Higher Education Financing Agency, the varsity’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said. Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Singh said, “The request for HEFA loan of Rs 930 crore has been approved for various development projects, including work for the East Delhi campus,” Singh said.

Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education. HEFA provides financial assistance for the creation of educational infrastructure and research facilities in India’s premier educational Institutions.

A varsity official said DU’s East Delhi Campus is expected to be ready within 2 years after the construction begins. Using the approved loan, an academic building at Surajmal Vihar, which will serve as the university’s East Campus, will be built for Rs 120 crore, work for which is slated to start in the next three to six months, the official said.

The university that currently has two campuses -- North and South -- had announced expansion plans a few years back. The plans envisaged the construction of East and West campuses to introduce more courses and a centre for law. After a meeting with the HEFA on Thursday, DU’s finance office said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted by Monday to start the work on setting up the new campus. “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between HEFA and the university for releasing the funds after the DPR is cleared,” another official said.