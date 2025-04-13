Delhi Weather Update: No Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sunday

Following Saturday's sudden shift in weather patterns that brought dust storms and rainfall to Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies for Sunday with no heatwave conditions expected.

Saturday saw Delhi's maximum temperature reach 35.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal by 0.9 degrees, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 41 percent and 78 percent throughout the day.

For Sunday, weather officials anticipate partly cloudy conditions with temperatures expected to range between a maximum of 37 degrees and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also indicated that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will likely persist across East and Northeast India over the next four to five days.

Weather forecasts for other northern states predict thunderstorms and lightning, along with dust storms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing rainfall since Friday evening, with some areas in Lahaul and Spiti district receiving light snowfall, according to local meteorological officials. The pleasant weather conditions have attracted numerous tourists from the plains seeking relief from rising temperatures, resulting in frequent traffic congestion in Shimla, the state capital.