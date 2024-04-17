Live
Delhi: Woman jumps from 2nd floor of building, dies
New Delhi: A 29-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a building in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area, the police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Swati, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.
She was preparing for competitive exams for the last 10 years in Delhi.
The police received a call regarding the incident at 3.20 a.m. following which a team rushed to the spot.
Though Swati was shifted to a nearby hospital, she was declared 'brought dead'.
During the initial probe, it was learnt that Swati was living in that building -- a paying guest accommodation -- for the last few months. She had jumped from the second floor of the building.
"We are probing the matter. The police are taking statements from students living in that building," a police officer said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was recovered.